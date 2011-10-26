Lithuania gets three bids for offshore LNG terminal

VILNIUS Oct 26 Lithuanian majority state-owned oil terminal Klaipedos Nafta has received three proposals to supply it with an offshore liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal, the company said on Wednesday.

It has said it aims to lease a floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) of at least 130,000 cubic metres of LNG under long-term contract or acquire it under a build-operate-transfer transaction.

Klaipedos Nafta, which is in charge of the project, said on Wednesday it would review the proposals and would invite those meeting the qualification requirements to hold negotiations.

The company did not disclose the names of three bidders.

U.S.-based Cheniere Energy , which wants to supply Lithuania with LNG, was reported in May to have expressed interest in taking a part in the Lithuanian terminal project.

The government hopes that the LNG terminal, estimated to cost about a billion litas ($400.3 million), would help to cut energy dependence on Russia's Gazprom , now the sole supplier of gas to the Baltic state, and reduce prices it pays for gas.

The final deal on the FSRU procurement is expected to be signed by the end of the year. ($1 = 2.498 Lithuanian Litass) (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by Anthony Barker)