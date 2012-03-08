Baltic PMs seek nuclear plant deal by June

* Baltic PMs reaffirm support for nuclear plant
* Hitachi-GE Nuclear Energy to supply 1,300 MW reactor
* Want concession agreement signed in June
By Nerijus Adomaitis
VAZGAIKIEMIS, Lithuania, March 8 (Reuters) -
Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia gave backing on Thursday for
energy companies to wrap up talks by June on a new regional
nuclear plant, set to cost up to 6 billion euros ($7.9 billion).
The countries also left the door open for Poland to take
part in the project, which involves Lithuania leading the
building of a 1,300 megawatt ABWR nuclear power plant by 2020
with Japanese-U.S. alliance Hitachi-GE Nuclear .
All three Baltic states are keen to reduce their reliance on
Russian sources of energy.
"The prime ministers encouraged the companies to finalise
the negotiations in a timely manner, to reach signature of the
concession agreement by June 2012, which would enable the
process to move to the next stage," a joint statement said.
The companies involved are Lithuania's Visagino Atomine
Elektrine, Latvia's Latvenergo and Estonia's Eesti Energia.
The concession agreement is set to be signed by the
Lithuanian government and Hitachi on the firm building the plant
and running it for a certain period of time.
The three leaders said they hoped the European Commission
would back the project, allowing them to seek funding from
European financial institutions.
"This is a really important regional and political project,
but this project has to be profitable in a business sense,"
Estonian Prime Minister Andrus Ansip told a news briefing.
Latvian Prime Minister Valdis Dombrovskis said the price of
power from the plant must be competitive in the Nordic market.
"The indications we have received show this goal is well within
reach," he added.
Estonia is already a part of Nord Pool Spot. Lithuania and
Latvia plan to join later this year.
Ansip said Estonia expected to get 300 MW from the new plant
to cut the future cost of carbon emissions. Latvia aims for 270
MW, officials said.
Polish utility PGE last year suspended participation in the
project as Poland eyed its own nuclear plant.