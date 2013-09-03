Lithuania govt says Chevron wins shale gas exploration tender

BRIEF-Streamline Health announces new reseller agreement with Allscripts
* Streamline Health announces new reseller agreement with allscripts
VILNIUS, Sept 3 Chevron has won a tender to explore for shale gas in western Lithuania, the Baltic state's government said on its Twitter account on Tuesday.
Chevron was the only bidder to explore for unconventional hydrocarbons in the 1,800 square kilometre Silute-Taurage prospect, which Lithuanian experts estimate might hold up 80 billion cubic metres of technically recoverable shale gas reserves.
* Streamline Health announces new reseller agreement with allscripts
* Ultratech- received follow-on, multiple system orders from several outsourced semiconductor assembly and test companies in Taiwan, Korea and China
VANCOUVER, March 28 Goldcorp Inc will team up with larger peer Barrick Gold Corp to work on developing gold mines in northern Chile, it said on Tuesday, as the industry starts to invest in new projects again.