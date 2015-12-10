Olympus Capital invests $45 mln in e-waste recycler Li Tong Group

HONG KONG Dec 10 Private-equity firm Olympus
Capital Asia said it would invest $45 million for an undisclosed
stake in Hong Kong-based Li Tong Group (LTG), which recycles
mobile phones, game consoles and other electronic equipment for
technology giants including Apple Inc and Microsoft
Corp.
The investment comes as electronic waste from mobile phones,
computer hardware and other devices is expected to grow 18.3
percent a year during 2010-2017 and reach 43.8 million tonnes,
Olympus said in a statement on Thursday.
The recycling market for consumer electronic waste is seen
totalling $15 billion in 2016 and $18 billion in 2017, while
that for industrial waste is seen at $5 billion and $6 billion
respectively for the next two years, the company added.
LTG, which was founded in 2000, has 20 plants around the
world, including in China, the United States and Japan.
(Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)