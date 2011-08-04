UPDATE 1-Littelfuse Q2 results miss

* Q2 adj EPS $1.15 vs est $1.17

* Q2 sales $176.6 mln vs est $177.9 mln

* Sees Q3 EPS $1.00-$1.10 vs est $1.23

* Sees Q3 sales $169-$177 mln vs est $182.7 mln

* Raises qtrly cash dividend by 20 pct to $0.18/shr

Aug 4 Circuit protection products maker Littelfuse Inc posted quarterly results below analysts' expectations, hurt by higher metal and oil costs, and the company forecast worse-than-expected third-quarter profit and sales on a slowdown in orders.

For the third quarter, the company sees earnings of $1-$1.10 a share on sales of $169-$177 million.

Analysts, on average, were expecting $1.23 a share in earnings on sales of $182.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"The strong momentum in sales and orders that we saw earlier in the year has slowed... distribution channels have become more cautious and the electronics order rate has softened," Chief Executive Gordon Hunter said.

For the quarter ended July 2, net income was $25.3 million, or $1.11 a share, compared with $20.3 million, or 90 cents a share, a year ago.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned $1.15 a share.

Sales rose 12 percent to $176.6 million.

Analysts expected earnings of $1.17 per share on sales of $177.9 million.

Shares of the Chicago-based company closed at $49.48 on Wednesday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)