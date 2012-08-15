版本:
New Issue-Live Nation sells $225 mln in notes

Aug 15 Live Nation Entertainment Inc on
Wednesday sold $225 million of senior unsecured notes in the
144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters
service. 
    JP Morgan, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank,
Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo were the joint
bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT INC 

AMT $225 MLN    COUPON 7 PCT       MATURITY     9/1/2020
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY    3/1/2013
MOODY'S B3      YIELD 7 PCT        SETTLEMENT   8/20/2012   
S&P SINGLE-B    SPREAD 557 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

