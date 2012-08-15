New Issue-Live Nation sells $225 mln in notes

UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
Aug 15 Live Nation Entertainment Inc on Wednesday sold $225 million of senior unsecured notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. JP Morgan, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT INC AMT $225 MLN COUPON 7 PCT MATURITY 9/1/2020 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 3/1/2013 MOODY'S B3 YIELD 7 PCT SETTLEMENT 8/20/2012 S&P SINGLE-B SPREAD 557 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.