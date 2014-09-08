Chat software firm LivePerson sees big growth from "digital tsunami"

* Customers looking for ideal online experience
* New LivePerson platform was a $50 million investment
* Company raised 2014 guidance, sees growth through 2015
By Ari Rabinovitch
RAANANA, Israel, Sept 8 Chat software provider
LivePerson expects major growth to follow the launch of
its new platform that allows businesses to engage online
customers more effectively.
With transactions increasingly taking place on computers and
mobile devices, retailers and banks are pouring resources into
finding ways to make that experience as simple and easy as
possible.
"It's a digital tsunami," said Eran Vanounou, chief
executive of LivePerson Israel. "The big brands understand this
big time. They understand they have to create a meaningful
connection with consumers, not just a transaction."
LivePerson, whose 8,000 plus clients include Bank
of America and Home Depot, is headquartered in
New York, though most operations are handled in Israel.
Its product, among other things, allows businesses to chat
with customers and put together online campaigns. It also helps
businesses "learn the behavior of online surfers", Vanounou
said, allowing them to better cater to their needs.
The company just finished four years of consecutive
quarterly growth, he said. It posted second quarter revenue of
$51.1 million, up from $43.2 million a year earlier. It also
increased its 2014 outlook to $204-$207 million, from a previous
$199-$204 million.
It had a $1.2 million quarterly net loss, compared to $1.8
million in 2013, which Vanounou said stemmed from a $50 million
investment in an upgraded, browser-based platform the company is
now launching.
"What you saw over the past year and a half, when our stock
was up, down and again up now, although the company grew, it
took and invested the money in building this platform. A huge
investment," he said.
Shares on Nasdaq hit a year high of $15.24 in January and
fell to a low of $8.84 in June. They closed at $12.97 on Friday.
"This is very significant for companies, because companies
don't have to install applications and securities, this is
something that runs on their browsers," the CEO said.
Vanounou expects 2015 to be a "break-out year", with old
clients moving to the new platform and new clients jumping
aboard.
"We expect to see growth and momentum continue," he said.
(Editing by Tova Cohen)