CME to amend trading hours for livestock outcry options contracts

CHICAGO, June 3 The CME Group, the
world's largest livestock trading exchange, will amend the open
outcry trading hours on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange trading
floor for cattle and hog options, the exchange said on
Wednesday.
The change will be effective July 6, pending regulatory
review by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission, CME
Group said.
Current floor trading hours for livestock options are Monday
to Friday at 9:05 a.m. to 1:02 p.m. CDT (1405 to 1802 GMT), but
starting next month, Tuesday to Friday will open roughly an hour
earlier, at 8 a.m. CDT (1300 GMT).
CME's Globex trading hours for live cattle, feeder cattle
and lean hog contracts will remain unchanged. And opening times
will be the same for floor trading or on Globex, the exchange
said.
