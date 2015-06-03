CME to amend trading hours for livestock outcry options contracts

CHICAGO, June 3 The CME Group, the world's largest livestock trading exchange, will amend the open outcry trading hours on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange trading floor for cattle and hog options, the exchange said on Wednesday.

The change will be effective July 6, pending regulatory review by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission, CME Group said.

Current floor trading hours for livestock options are Monday to Friday at 9:05 a.m. to 1:02 p.m. CDT (1405 to 1802 GMT), but starting next month, Tuesday to Friday will open roughly an hour earlier, at 8 a.m. CDT (1300 GMT).

CME's Globex trading hours for live cattle, feeder cattle and lean hog contracts will remain unchanged. And opening times will be the same for floor trading or on Globex, the exchange said. (Reporting by Theopolis Waters; Editing by James Dalgleish)