CME cattle up on futures discount to cash, exports

Lloyd's of London set to nominate Carnegie-Brown as chairman -source
LONDON, Feb 17 Bruce Carnegie-Brown is set to be nominated as the next chairman of Lloyd's of London, the world's biggest insurance market, a source familiar with the matter said.
May 3 CME live cattle futures gained early on Thursday on futures' continued discount to cash cattle prices. * Traders drew encouragement from positive U.S. beef exports for last week. Some viewed the data as evidence that a case of mad cow disease in California had not harmed foreign demand for U.S. beef. * Hog futures bounced back on short-covering. LIVE CATTLE - At 8:49 a.m. CDT (1349 GMT), June was up 0.200 cent at 113.075 cents per lb and August up 0.175 cent at 115.950 cents. * Packer bids in the Plains for cattle stand at $117 per cwt against feedlots who priced their animals around $122. * Fewer cattle for sale and profitable beef packer margins may underpin cash cattle prices. * Traders cited rising wholesale beef values due to reduced cattle slaughter and retail buying for grilling. * Traders were not surprised that retail giant Wal-Mart said it would expand its use of choice beef for the summer grilling season. * "That's supportive for the cattle market but it's not shocking," an analyst said. "They've (Wal-Mart) been buying choice beef over the past six months and you'd expect them to at least carry that through the summer." FEEDER CATTLE - May up 0.025 cent at 150.000 cents per lb. August up 0.425 cent at 154.650 cents. * Futures gain with live cattle contracts. LEAN HOGS - June up 0.375 cent at 84.800 cents per lb, with July up 0.450 cent at 85.750 cents. * Hog futures rose on short-covering and firmer wholesale pork prices.
LONDON, Feb 17 Bosses at the Peugeot-maker PSA Group have told the British government they would seek to build on the strengths of the Vauxhall car business if they succeed in buying its parent company, Opel.
(Adds futures, company news items) Feb 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat at 7278 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers , with futures up 0.02 percent ahead of the cash market open. * The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended the day down 0.3 percent at 7,277.92 points on Thursday, in line with a broader decline among European indexes. The FTSE dropped 28.46 points, of which 27.64 were due to ex-divs, according to Reuters calculations. * ESS