版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 3日 星期四 22:04 BJT

CME cattle up on futures discount to cash, exports

May 3 CME live cattle futures gained early on
Thursday on futures' continued discount to cash cattle prices.	
    * Traders drew encouragement from positive U.S. beef exports
for last week. Some viewed the data as evidence that a case of
mad cow disease in California had not harmed foreign demand for
U.S. beef. 	
     * Hog futures bounced back on short-covering.	
            	
    LIVE CATTLE - At 8:49 a.m. CDT (1349 GMT), June was
up 0.200 cent at 113.075 cents per lb and August up 
0.175 cent at 115.950 cents.	
    * Packer bids in the Plains for cattle stand at $117 per cwt
against feedlots who priced their animals around $122.	
    * Fewer cattle for sale and profitable beef packer margins
may underpin cash cattle prices. 	
    * Traders cited rising wholesale beef values due to reduced
cattle slaughter and retail buying for grilling. 	
    * Traders were not surprised that retail giant Wal-Mart
 said it would expand its use of choice beef for the
summer grilling season.	
    * "That's supportive for the cattle market but it's not
shocking," an analyst said. "They've (Wal-Mart) been buying
choice beef over the past six months and you'd expect them to at
least carry that through the summer." 	
    	
    FEEDER CATTLE - May up 0.025 cent at 150.000 cents
per lb. August up 0.425 cent at 154.650 cents.       	
    * Futures gain with live cattle contracts.	
	
    LEAN HOGS - June up 0.375 cent at 84.800 cents per
lb, with July up 0.450 cent at 85.750 cents.             	
    * Hog futures rose on short-covering and firmer wholesale
pork prices.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐