CME cattle and hogs drop on euro zone debt worries

May 9 CME live cattle and hog futures dropped early Wednesday as jitters about Greece's ability to pay its debts sank equities and boosted the dollar. * Cattle futures traders worry that economic insatiability in Europe could harm foreign demand for U.S. beef. * "What's going on with cattle this morning has nothing to do with fundamentals and everything to do with overseas," a CME cattle trader said. * Hog futures slipped as outside markets weighed despite firmer cash hog and wholesale pork prices. LIVE CATTLE - At 8:45 a.m. CDT (1345 GMT), June was down 0.300 cent at 115.475 cents per lb with August down 0.350 cent at 118.100 cents. * Speculative cattle futures buyers were drawn to June's continued discount to last week's cash cattle prices at mostly $120 to $121 per cwt and ideas about this week's cash trade. * No bids from packers were reported while some feeders have priced their animals at as much as $124 per cwt, said industry sources. * Rising wholesale beef prices driven by retail demand for Memorial Day holiday grilling bodes well for cash this week, an analyst said. * He said packers may try to lower bids for cattle in order to preserve their recently profitable margins. And there are 20,000 more cattle available for sale this week than a week ago, he said. FEEDER CATTLE - Spot May down 0.225 cent at 151.150 cents per lb. Most actively traded August down 0.400 cent at 158.375 cents. * Futures slid with live cattle declines. * Spot May is also overpriced compared with CME's feeder cattle index at 148.46 cents. The spot month expires on May 24. LEAN HOGS - June down 0.400 cent at 83.900 cents per lb, with July down 0.200 cent at 84.375 cents. * "The stock market remains an anchor around hog futures. But, it's hard to buy them (futures) when they're at such a high premium to cash," an analyst said. * The latest CME lean hog index was quoted at 79.97 cents. * Traders bought breaks in the market after cash hog and wholesale pork prices rebounded late Thursday.