US beef firm losses near record in 'pink slime' row

CHICAGO, March 29 U.S. meat packers' losses on
beef sales have doubled since a controversy over ammonia-treated
scraps dubbed "pink slime" exploded two weeks ago, with margins
nearing their lowest in at least 22 years on Thursday, an
industry estimate showed.
Margins for meat packers such as Tyson Foods Inc and
JBS USA have been in the red for several months, prompting them
and other processors to reduce slaughter rates in an effort to
shore up beef prices.
Now the industry has faced a backlash over the use of
so-called finely textured beef treated with bacteria-killing
ammonia as a filler in ground beef and hamburgers, causing
prices for cattle in the futures and cash markets to drop.
Margin losses for meat packers, as estimated by livestock
marketing advisory service HedgersEdge.com, ballooned to $101 on
Thursday for each head of cattle, up 92 percent from losses on
Monday estimated at $52.20.
The loss is $1 shy of Jan. 23's $102.05, the biggest deficit
since HedgersEdge began keeping such data 22 years ago. The
margin is based on wholesale beef prices plus various
by-products, minus the cost of market-ready cattle.
While cattle futures prices have fallen 3 percent since
early March, beef prices have tumbled more than 7 percent,
crushing margins.
"You've got tight fed-cattle supplies, although they are not
as tight as people perceive. But the big issue is lack of
product movement," said Andy Gottschalk, owner of
HedgersEdge.com. U.S. government data showed the cattle
slaughter down about 10 percent since December.
"The producer has kept his (cattle) prices steady while the
cutout value has dropped from around $1.99 at their peak to
about $1.85 last night," he said.
U.S. Department of Agriculture data showed the price of
choice grade beef at $184.24 per cwt on Wednesday, down from a
recent high of $198.80 on Feb. 29.
The margin losses accelerated as media reports over "pink
slime" gathered momentum, causing major supermarket chains to
stop selling the filler beef.
This week, Beef Products Inc said it would temporarily halt
production of such meat at three of its four plants, while
Cargill Inc said it had slowed production of the
scraps.
On Thursday, live cattle futures at the Chicago
Mercantile Exchange fell to their lowest in 2-1/2 months due in
part to concerns over demand sparked by the "pink slime" issue.
Prices in the cash market fell $1 per cwt.
Dan Vaught of Vaught Futures Insights in Altus, Arkansas
said reduced slaughter by meat packers could result in cattle
supplies backing up this spring and in turn weigh on beef
prices.
"The simple fact that packers are having to cut their asking
price at the wholesale level in order to keep beef moving,
strongly suggests we have a real imbalance in the
supply-and-demand forces at the moment," Vaught said.