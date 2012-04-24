UPDATE 3-CME live cattle tumble on U.S. mad cow case

* Mad cow rumors send live cattle limit-down
* Prices recover slightly after USDA confirms BSE
* Biggest pct drop in 7 months amid export uncertainty
* Prices recover some of the losses as Globex trade resumes
By Karl Plume
CHICAGO, April 24 U.S. live cattle futures
tumbled more than 2 percent on Tuesday for their biggest drop in
seven months amid rumors, later confirmed, of a new, domestic
case of mad cow disease, but the later market recovered some of
the losses in electronic trading.
Funds had liquidated their long positions late in the
daytime session amid fears that importers of U.S. beef would
stop buying just like they did in 2003, when the United States
discovered its first case of mad cow, formally know as bovine
spongiform encephalopathy or BSE.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture said the fourth U.S. case
of mad cow disease had been found in a dairy cow in central
California.
The rumors battered a market still trying to find its feet
after the uproar over finely textured beef, dubbed by critics as
"pink slime", that dented demand for the meat.
Live cattle futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange fell
by as much as the daily 3-cent-per-lb limit, equating to losses
of more than 2.5 percent, as the rumors spread.
Prices recovered slightly after the USDA said meat from the
infected animal had not entered the food supply and that exports
should not be affected. Some traders viewed the steep downturn
as a buying opportunity while others remained cautious amid the
latest negative publicity to hit the cattle market.
"Anything that comes around is going to be viewed as
negative to the market one way or the other. But, it seems to be
more leaning toward the negative side," said John Nalivka,
president of Sterling Marketing Inc.
Investors have seen futures and cash cattle prices surge to
new highs as recently as early March, prompting some to wonder
whether the market was due a correction.
"You had a limited upside, but there were a whole lot of
reasons the market should have a downside to it," Nalivka said,
referring to sluggish beef demand in part because of the "pink
slime" controversy.
April through December live cattle futures settled
limit-down, with actively traded June at a contract low
of 111.575 cents per lb.
Cattle futures rebounded when trading resumed on Globex on
Tuesday evening. The June contract regained 0.675 cent to
112.350 cents by 5:22 p.m. CDT (2252 GMT), a 0.69 percent
rebound.
EXPORT IMPACT
Uncertainty about whether the new BSE finding would impact
beef exports, which hit record highs last year, kept buying
interest muted.
The first U.S. case of BSE was discovered in December 2003,
after which key purchasers, including top buyer Japan, banned
U.S. beef imports. Beef exports plunged nearly 75 percent, with
the USDA reporting net cancellations of beef sales in five of
the first six weeks following the news.
Markets eventually reopened after months of negotiations,
but with tight restrictions on the age of cattle.
Japan was believed to be poised to relax its age
restriction, which currently limits imports to beef from cattle
up to 20 months old, as soon as this summer. Other countries
restrict imports to beef from cattle up to 30 months old.
"My feeling is there won't be a big reaction and if they do
they'll go with an age restriction like the Japanese do," said
Dennis Smith, an analyst with Archer Financial.
JBS USA, a unit of the world's biggest beef producer, JBS
SA, said the company was confident that U.S. beef exports would
not be affected and that the discovery would not set back
Japan's intention to relax rules on imports.