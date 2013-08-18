INSIGHT-Some U.S. feedlots rue loss of "Vitamin Z" Zilmax

Aug 18 After nearly a decade of relying on
weight-gain feed additives as a lifeline to survival, some of
the 75,000 U.S. cattle feedyards that dot rural America in
places such as Texas and the Great Plains, suddenly must do
without the leading product Zilmax - nicknamed "Vitamin Z."
Merck & Co's announcement on Friday that it was
suspending the sale of Zilmax in the United States and Canada
surprised many cattle owners and feedlot operators, who say
Zilmax and other beta-agonists have been a godsend for a
struggling U.S. beef industry that saw overall domestic
consumption fall more than 8 percent between 2002 and 2011.
"Sometimes it's the difference from breakeven, or even loss,
and profit," said Jhones Sarturi, an assistant professor of beef
cattle nutrition at Texas Tech University.
The feedyard business may seem simple to outsiders - roughly
double the weight of young cattle to around 1,300 pounds with a
few months of feeding, then send them to slaughter - but its
economics have become brutal, and the number of feedlots has
shrunk by one-fifth over the last decade.
Soaring feed costs in the wake of the worst U.S. drought
since the Dust Bowl and fierce demand for light corn supplies by
ethanol makers resulted in cattle ranchers thinning herds. That
led to too few animals to fatten up and too many feedlot
operators and packing houses scrambling to get them. Adding to
the industry's woes, U.S. retailers are reluctant to raise
prices in fear of alienating recession-weary U.S. consumers, who
are willing to shift to less expensive proteins such as chicken
and ground beef.
But with the help of Zilmax, and its rival livestock drug
Optaflexx, made by Eli Lilly & Co's Elanco Animal Health
Unit, many feedyards say they have found a way to reduce some of
the economic pain. Mixed into feed in the weeks before
slaughter, beta-agonists can add as much as 30 pounds of
saleable meat to a carcass.
The Livestock Marketing Information Center in Denver
calculated that feedlots in July, on average, lost about $82 per
head of cattle sold to meat companies, the 27th straight month
of losses. Industry calculations indicate the use of
beta-agonists such as Zilmax and Optaflexx mitigated those
losses an estimated $30 or $40 per head, said center Director
Jim Robb.
Kansas-based Pratt Feeders sells cattle to the big U.S. meat
companies: Tyson, Cargill, JBS USA and National Beef.
Even so, Pratt closed one of its four feedlots in the past year
due to the drought.
Things could have been worse, said Jerry Bohn, general
manager at Pratt Feeders, which feeds Zilmax to some of its
cattle and Optaflexx to others.
"It didn't heal us up - but it helped us," Bohn said of
beta-agonists.
Tyler Karney, manager of Ordway Cattle Feeders in Colorado,
said his confidence in the drug is unshaken by recent events:
"Merck's decision to halt sales of Zilmax doesn't change my
opinion of the product, or Merck."
But at least two of the nation's largest meat packers, who
buy such cattle, are taking a more cautious stance.
Tyson Foods Inc, the biggest U.S. beef processor,
said on Aug. 7 it would no longer accept cattle fed with Zilmax,
the leading brand of a drug type called beta-agonists.
Reuters on Aug. 13 reported that JBS USA, prior to Tyson's
announcement, played short video clips at an industry conference
showing cattle fed beta-agonists that were reluctant to move and
stepping tentatively as if on hot metal.
When Tyson said it would suspend purchases of Zilmax-fed
animals, the company, which slaughters one in four of the
nation's beef cattle, said it had observed similar behaviors in
some animals delivered to its facilities. The company said it
did not know what was causing the behavior, but animal welfare
experts had told the company that Zilmax may be a cause.
In the days that followed, Merck said its own research had
shown that Zilmax was not to blame for what was happening at
Tyson's plants. Feedlot operators who spoke with Reuters said
they had not seen the problems that have sparked the concern
among packers.
On Friday, Merck said it needed time to implement what it
called an "audit" of how Zilmax was being used in the field. The
giant drug company said the suspension was temporary, and
offered no explanation of why it was being imposed only in the
United States and Canada, marketplaces that account for sales of
$159 million. Merck does not disclose global sales of Zilmax.
Merck's decision spurred "lots of talk and lots of
confusion," said Ken Winter, owner of Dodge City, Kansas-based
Winter Feed Yard.
THE SAFETY QUANDARY
Despite scattered reports of some distressed cattle from
animal welfare experts, JBS USA and Tyson, Merck said it was not
aware of any problems beyond those observed and taken into
account when Zilmax won U.S. Food and Drug Administration
approval in 2006.
The product makes up a tiny fraction of Merck's $47.3
billion in global sales. U.S. and Canada sales of Zilmax account
for less than 5 percent of the $3.4 billion reaped by Merck's
animal health business last year.
While markets such as China and the European Union have
banned imports of meats raised with beta-agonists, in the United
States, more than 70 percent of U.S. beef cattle that go to
slaughter do so after consuming a regimen of beta-agonist drugs,
according to industry estimates.
The FDA has deemed beta-agonists safe both for farm animals
and human health, and there has not been a suggestion by
regulators or industry that food safety is in question.
But the beef industry has learned the hard way that concerns
about how our food is produced can mushroom quickly.
Outrage erupted on Twitter and other social media sites last
year after consumers found out that everything from U.S. school
lunches to fast-food hamburgers used so called "lean finely
textured beef," a low-fat product made from chunks of beef,
including trimmings, and exposed to tiny bursts of ammonium
hydroxide to kill E. coli and other dangerous contaminants. The
resulting media storm over what critics dubbed "pink slime"
nearly destroyed the product's maker, even though U.S. food
safety regulators said it was safe.
Concerns over another backlash against beef may help explain
why meat companies have spoken publicly about their beta-agonist
concerns, livestock experts and consumer advocates said.
"Consumers have no idea that these drugs are being used and
that they're being used to the extent that they are in meat
production," said Caroline Smith DeWaal, food safety director at
the Center for Science in the Public Interest, a Washington
nonprofit that is vocal on food issues.
John Nalivka, an expert on livestock and president of
Sterling Marketing Inc, said that if activists got onto the
issue before industry, it could have been "'pink slime' all over
again."
UNCERTAIN FEEDERS
Meanwhile, cattle feeders are left to navigate the changing
landscape without much direction from the companies deciding the
fate of Zilmax and other beta-agonists.
Anne Burkholder, a Nebraska cattlewoman, expects to switch
to Lilly's Optaflexx. She never had any issues with Zilmax and
thinks it is a good product that will come back to market.
Still, she said, "My crystal ball is kind of fuzzy right
now, just like everybody else."
Zilmax debuted in the United States in 2007. Users say it is
pricier than Optaflexx, but packs on more muscle. They added
that cattle must be weaned off Zilmax at least three days prior
to slaughter, which narrows the time they have to find an
optimal sale date.
Merck and Elanco say they help cattle feeders learn how to
use their products in compliance with FDA rules. There are few
hurdles to switching between brands, experts said.
Pratt Feeders' Bohn said Zilmax costs roughly $20 per head,
while Optaflexx runs $8 to $10. He found that Zilmax adds about
$15 to $30 in revenue per animal versus $10 to $12 for
Optaflexx, because Zilmax puts more meat on the carcass.
Winter, who sells almost all of his cattle to Cargill, which
has a plant across the street from his operation, said feeders
can still win if Zilmax stays off the market.
Less Zilmax could mean slightly thinner cattle and a bit
less beef on the market, which could fuel demand.
"If the product stays off the market, it should be positive
for prices long term," Winter said. "That would be in our
favor."