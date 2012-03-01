LivingSocial to launch its first credit card

| SAN FRANCISCO, March 1
SAN FRANCISCO, March 1 LivingSocial, the
second-largest daily deal company behind Groupon Inc,
plans to launch its first credit card in coming months to help
merchants attract repeat customers, Chief Financial Officer John
Bax said on Thursday.
The card, with no annual fee, will be offered with Chase,
part of JPMorgan Chase & Co, and Visa Inc to all
LivingSocial's U.S. subscribers, he told Reuters in an
interview.
Card holders who make 10 purchases a month with the card
will earn 10 credits known as Deal Bucks. These can be used to
pay for LivingSocial daily deals and other offers the company
runs, such as discounted travel packages, Bax explained.
For merchants, LivingSocial plans to offer short-term
funding through the program. Bax declined to give details, but
he noted that co-branded credit card and loyalty programs
usually offer features such as deferred interest payments and
rewards for spending with merchants.
"We will use this as a platform to encourage people to come
back to merchants," Bax said. "Small and medium-sized local
businesses will never be able to have their own credit card or
loyalty program. We will be able to bring them the benefits of
that."
The daily deal industry has been criticized for encouraging
consumers to visit merchants only when big discounts are
available, making them less likely to become full-paying return
customers.
Groupon and LivingSocial have been working on incentives for
consumers to return to merchants after deals are run.