UPDATE 2-LivingSocial raises $110 mln from existing investors -memo

By Alistair Barr
SAN FRANCISCO Feb 20 LivingSocial, the
second-largest daily deal company, raised $110 million in a new
round of financing from many of its existing investors, Chief
Executive Officer Tim O'Shaughnessy wrote in a memo to employees
on Wednesday.
"This investment is a tremendous vote of confidence in our
business from the people who know us best, our current board
members and investors," the memo said.
O'Shaughnessy did not say whether Amazon.com Inc
had invested in this latest round. Amazon has been one of the
largest investors in LivingSocial, but has written down the
value of its stake.
A LivingSocial spokesman declined to comment. A spokesman
for Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
LivingSocial raised hundreds of millions of dollars to chase
larger rival Groupon Inc in the once-hot daily deal
business. After Groupon went public in late 2011, the company
lost about two-thirds of its market value, putting pressure on
LivingSocial.
LivingSocial's valuation has probably fallen sharply, in
line with Groupon's. This makes raising new money from venture
capital backers difficult because investors try to avoid an
official drop in the value of their stakes - what's known as a
down round.
Later rounds of venture capital financing often involve the
issuance of preferred and dividend-paying shares that give
investors more control, a person familiar with LivingSocial's
latest deal said. Such issuances make it harder to estimate an
implied valuation for LivingSocial in this latest round, the
person added.
The company, which has incurred heavy losses, cut about 400
jobs, or roughly 9 percent of its workforce, late last year to
save money.
O'Shaughnessy said on Wednesday that the company had an
"aggressive roadmap," including investments in marketing,
technology and mobile, to become profitable and expand this
year.
"This new investment round will allow us to dedicate the
resources we need, while also building a significant cash
reserve against unanticipated events or bumps in the road," the
CEO wrote.