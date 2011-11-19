LivingSocial seeks to raise $200 million-NYT

Nov 19 LivingSocial, the online deal provider,
is looking to raise nearly $200 million from new and old
investors, the New York Times reported on Friday.
The company is also considering a credit facility worth
about $100 million, the paper said, quoting two unnamed sources
who said they had been briefed on the transaction.
The injection of cash, which is expected to close next
week, would give the company a value of more than $5 billion,
the paper said, quoting one unnamed source.
That would give the online deals company more flexibility
as it attempts to take on chief rival Groupon (GRPN.O), which
went public earlier this month.
(Reporting by Julie Steenhuysen in Chicago, Editing by
Sandra Maler)