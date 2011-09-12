LivingSocial to run national Whole Foods deal

* Offer is first nationwide grocery deal
By Alistair Barr
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 12 LivingSocial is set to
run the first nationwide grocery store daily deal, teaming up
with organic giant Whole Foods Market Inc (WFM.O).
LivingSocial, the second-largest daily deal company, said
it will be offering $20 worth of products at any Whole Foods
store for $10.
The deal is scheduled to run on Tuesday and is available to
existing LivingSocial subscribers and anyone who registers for
the service.
LivingSocial has agreed a cap of one million vouchers. Once
purchased, buyers use a code to convert the voucher into a gift
card in Whole Foods stores.
The daily deal business has grown into a multibillion
dollar a year industry since Groupon started in late 2008. The
two sector leaders have been expanding into different
categories as they prepare for big initial public offerings,
possibly later this year.
Groupon and LivingSocial have run grocery deals before, but
those offers have been focused on small areas or niche outlets
like gourmet butcher shops and bakeries, according to David
Sinsky of Yipit, which tracks the industry.
It is hard for grocery stores to offer deep discounts
because they already operate with thin profit margins. That
suggests LivingSocial may be subsidizing Tuesday's deal,
according to Sinsky.
In return for such a subsidy, LivingSocial gets to run what
may be a popular deal, giving it the chance to attract a lot of
new subscribers.
(Reporting by Alistair Barr; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)