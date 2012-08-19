At least two killed by car bombs in Libyan capital

TRIPOLI Aug 19 At least two people were killed
when three car bombs exploded near interior ministry and
security buildings in the Libyan capital on Sunday, the first
lethal attack of its kind since Muammar Gaddafi's fall last
year, security sources said.
The first bomb blew up near the interior ministry's
administrative offices in Tripoli but caused no casualties, the
sources said. On arriving at the site of the explosion, police
found another car bomb that had not blown up.
Minutes later, two car bombs exploded near the former
headquarters of a women's police academy, which the defence
ministry has been using for interrogations and detentions, the
sources said. That bomb killed two people and wounded two.