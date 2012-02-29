UPDATE 3-Liz Claiborne profit falls on Juicy sales slide

* Q4 adj EPS cont ops 10 cts vs Street view 10 cts
* Still sees 2012 adj EBITDA $125 mln-$140 mln
* Jan, Feb sales up at kate spade, Lucky, down at Juicy
* Shares down 6 percent
Feb 29 Liz Claiborne Inc reported
lower-than-expected holiday quarter sales as its largest brand,
Juicy Couture, continued to struggle, and its shares fell more
than 6 percent.
Sales at Juicy Couture, which generates 36 percent of total
sales, fell 15.4 percent over the holiday period. The pain was
offset by large gains at the company's other major brands: sales
were up 23.2 percent at Lucky Brand, its second-largest label,
and rose 73.4 percent at kate spade.
Total sales fell 2.6 percent to $447.1 million during the
quarter that ended on Dec. 31, coming in well below Wall Street
estimates of $477.50 million.
In the last few years, Liz Claiborne has sold off many
brands, including its namesake, to lessen it debt load but also
to focus on the units in which it sees the most potential,
making Juicy's performance crucial.
The company sought to reassure investors on a conference
call, saying Juicy was showing signs of improvement.
At Juicy Couture, the declines are moderating, with
comparable sales down 2 percent in February so far, in part
because it is offering fewer discounts, hurting sales but
improving margins.
Chief Executive William McComb told analysts that Juicy's
comparable sales would be flat in the first half of the year,
then rise 10 percent in the second half.
Comparable sales at Lucky Brand surged 29 percent in January
and rose 30 percent at kate spade, with large gains continuing
at both brands this month.
The company reported fourth-quarter net income of $229.2
million, or $1.91 a share, including profits from the sale of
its namesake brand to J.C. Penney Co Inc last year. That
compares with a year-earlier loss of $30.1 million, or 28 cents
a share.
Including only continuing operations and excluding special
items, Claiborne's profit fell to 10 cents per share from 14
cents, in line with Wall Street forecasts, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Over the holiday quarter, Claiborne sold more items at full
price and directly to customers rather than through another
retailer, lifting gross profit margin 2.3 points to 53.8 percent
of sales.
The company, which is changing its name to "Fifth & Pacific
Cos" in May, reiterated its early January forecast for 2012
earnings of between $125 million and $140 million before
interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.
Claiborne shares were down 6 percent at $9.76 in midday
trading on Wednesday.