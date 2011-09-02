UPDATE 3-Liz Claiborne finds new owner for global Mexx business

(Rewrites throughout with deal details, analyst comments, share
movement)
* To sell Mexx global to a joint venture with Gores Group
* To get 18.75 pct stake in joint venture
* Deal to close in Q4
* Shares rise 12 percent
By Nivedita Bhattacharjee
Sept 2 Liz Claiborne Inc said it would
sell its money losing international Mexx business to a joint
venture with Gores Group LLC, allowing the women's clothing
maker to cut down on debt and focus on its core brands.
Shares of the company rose 12 percent in morning trade on
the New York Stock Exchange.
"One word on this: finally," said Wall Street Strategies
analyst Brian Sozzi.
"The Mexx business has been the black sheep of the Liz
Claiborne portfolio for some time ... the fact that they were
able to get anything for the brand underscores the work that has
been done to reposition it and clean up the store base profile,"
Sozzi said.
Liz Claiborne will sell the unit and get an 18.75 percent
stake in the joint venture, plus $25 million in cash. The joint
venture will also assume $60 million of debt.
Liz Claiborne bought Mexx in May 2001 for about $264
million, as part of an effort to diversify its portfolio -- a
strategy it has stepped back on over the past few years as it
works to realign its business model and become profitable.
The New York-based company has not seen a profit since 2006.
In July, the company said it was considering roping in an
investor to take a majority interest in its international Mexx
business.
"We've brought the Mexx European business to the early
stages of a true turnaround. But there is more to be done, and
in uncertain times and true market volatility, de-risking became
essential," Liz Claiborne Chief Executive William McComb said in
a statement.
McComb also said the deal will do away with a forecasted
loss of about $25 million before interest, taxes, depreciation
and amortization associated with the global Mexx business.
Last month, Liz Claiborne said it would sell the trademarks
on some of its perfumes, including Curve, to Elizabeth Arden Inc
in part to lower the size of its debt.
The company -- which owns Juicy Couture, kate spade, Lucky
Brand and Mexx -- has sold, licensed, or closed a bunch of
underperforming wholesale brands in recent years to switch its
attention to brands in its own retail stores.
The global Mexx business, which had sales of $730 million
last year, will continue to be led by Thomas Grote as chief
executive.
The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter.
Shares of the company were up 10 percent at $5.59 in late
morning trade on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Bangalore; Editing by
Viraj Nair and Gopakumar Warrier)