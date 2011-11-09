UPDATE 1-Liz Claiborne posts surprise quarterly profit

Nov 9 Liz Claiborne Inc posted an
adjusted quarterly profit, helped by a more streamlined business
after the sale of its non-core brands.
The company -- which owns Juicy Couture, kate spade and
Lucky Brand -- has sold, licensed, or closed a bunch of
underperforming wholesale brands in recent years to switch its
attention to brands in its own retail stores.
For the third quarter, the company earned $2 million, or 2
cents a share from continuing operations, compared with a loss
from continuing operations of $42 million, or 45 cents per
share, last year.
On an adjusted basis, the company earned 5 cents a share
from continuing operations, while analysts on average had
expected a loss of 5 cents, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Sales fell 9.1 percent to $398 million.
Liz Claiborne share closed at $8.37 on Tuesday on the New
York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Bangalore; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)