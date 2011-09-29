UPDATE 2-Liz Claiborne wins dismissal of investor lawsuit

* Shareholders failed to adequately show fraud

* New Liz & Co line for J.C. Penney said to anger Macy's (Adds details from lawsuit, background, byline)

By Jonathan Stempel

NEW YORK, Sept 29 Liz Claiborne Inc LIZ.N won the dismissal on Thursday of a shareholder lawsuit accusing the clothing designer of fraudulently misrepresenting its relationships with department store chains Macy's Inc (M.N) and J.C. Penney Co Inc (JCP.N), causing its stock to plunge.

U.S. District Judge Richard Holwell in Manhattan said the shareholders failed to adequately show Liz Claiborne intended to hide its fast-deteriorating relationship with Macy's, its largest customer, after it began to design a new, lower-cost Liz & Co clothing line for J.C. Penney.

A lawyer for the plaintiffs did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Liz Claiborne's brands also include Juice Couture, Kate Spade, Lucky Brand and Mexx.

The class period ran from Jan. 16 to April 30, 2007, the day before New York-based Liz Claiborne reported an unexpectedly large 65 percent decline in quarterly profit and revealed that Macy's was cutting orders in part as a response to the Liz & Co launch. Its shares fell 17.3 percent that day.

According to the lawsuit, Macy's Chief Executive Terry Lundgren had been "furious" at Liz Claiborne in November 2006 for creating Liz & Co, fearing it could drag shoppers from Macy's and he soon began scaling back orders.

Shareholders said Liz Claiborne and Chief Executive William McComb should have revealed the problems sooner, and that the company's failure to repurchase stock during the class period suggested it knew its share price was going to fall.

But Holwell said he could not conclude Liz Claiborne was "highly unreasonable" or acted in an "extreme departure from the standards of ordinary care" when it publicly touted its relationship with Macy's from January to March 2007.

He also said the insertion of a "warning factor" in its February 2007 annual report did not throw the company's statements about sales and marketing trends into question.

Holwell said the plaintiffs cannot bring the 2-1/2-year-old lawsuit again, adding it had already been amended twice.

Liz Claiborne shares closed down 10 cents on Thursday at $5.40. They closed at $44.72 on April 30, 2007.

The case is Tyler et al v. Liz Claiborne Inc et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 09-04147. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; additional reporting by Martinne Geller; editing by Gary Hill and Andre Grenon)