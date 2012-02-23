UPDATE 2-LKQ beats estimates on rising auto parts demand

* Q4 EPS $0.38 vs est $0.37
* Q4 rev up 39 pct
* Sees FY EPS $1.72-$1.85 vs est $1.83
* Shares rise 2 pct in pre-market trade
Feb 23 U.S. auto parts recycler LKQ Corp
reported strong quarterly results on a jump in revenue
at its aftermarket segment, underscoring a recovery in the North
American auto repair market.
Shares of the company, which buys car wrecks at auction and
salvages re-usable parts from engines to doors and fenders,
rose nearly 2 percent in morning trade on the Nasdaq.
LKQ's market-topping fourth-quarter results follow peer Dana
Holding's strong showing on rising demand for commercial
and off-highway vehicles.
Sales at LKQ's aftermarket segment, which sells bumpers,
hoods, fenders and grilles, rose 55 percent.
The company, which also competes with Federal-Mogul Corp
, forecast a full-year earnings range, the mid point of
which was above analysts' expectations.
It sees full-year earnings from continuing operations of
$1.72 to $1.85 a share. Analysts were looking for earnings of
$1.83 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
For the fourth quarter, net income was $56.1 million, or 38
cents a share, compared with $41.3 million, or 28 cents a share
a year ago.
Revenue rose 39 percent to $939.6 million.
Shares of the Chicago, Illinois-based company,
which have gained 15 percent of their value in the last three
months, were up more than a percent at $32.55 in morning trade.