UPDATE 1-L&L Energy refutes allegations made by research firm

* Says stands by its audited financial statements
* Reaffirms ownership of facilities in question
Aug 5 L&L Energy Inc , a U.S.-based
company with coal mining and distribution businesses in China,
has refuted allegations that it does not legally own some of its
stated assets and may have issued inaccurate financial
statements.
Research firm Glaucus Research Group earlier this week had
questioned, among other things, the ownership of the Zone Lin
coking facility and the Hong Xing washing plant.
"The report issued by Glaucus is misleading and factually
incorrect," L&L Energy Chief Executive Dickson Lee said. "We
stand by the validity of our audited financial statements and
negate any allegation regarding material inaccuracy."
L&L Energy is the latest among a number of companies with
strong China connection to have been questioned. Investors of
Sino-Forest , Harbin Electric , Orient Paper
and Rino International have already punished
their shares on various allegations.
"This dark cloud hanging over companies who have assets
and/or operate in China has created issues we never
anticipated..." L&L Energy's Lee said.
L&L Energy was founded in 1995 and operates in China's
Yunnan and Guizhou provinces. It also has marketing offices in
Beijing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Hong Kong and Taipei.
Shares of Seattle-based L&L Energy have lost more than half
of their value this year to close at $4 on Thursday on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Krishna N Das in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)