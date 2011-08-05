UPDATE 1-L&L Energy refutes allegations made by research firm

* Says stands by its audited financial statements

* Reaffirms ownership of facilities in question (Follows alerts)

Aug 5 L&L Energy Inc , a U.S.-based company with coal mining and distribution businesses in China, has refuted allegations that it does not legally own some of its stated assets and may have issued inaccurate financial statements.

Research firm Glaucus Research Group earlier this week had questioned, among other things, the ownership of the Zone Lin coking facility and the Hong Xing washing plant.

"The report issued by Glaucus is misleading and factually incorrect," L&L Energy Chief Executive Dickson Lee said. "We stand by the validity of our audited financial statements and negate any allegation regarding material inaccuracy."

L&L Energy is the latest among a number of companies with strong China connection to have been questioned. Investors of Sino-Forest , Harbin Electric , Orient Paper and Rino International have already punished their shares on various allegations.

"This dark cloud hanging over companies who have assets and/or operate in China has created issues we never anticipated..." L&L Energy's Lee said.

L&L Energy was founded in 1995 and operates in China's Yunnan and Guizhou provinces. It also has marketing offices in Beijing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Hong Kong and Taipei.

Shares of Seattle-based L&L Energy have lost more than half of their value this year to close at $4 on Thursday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Krishna N Das in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)