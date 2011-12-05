UPDATE 1-L&L Energy inks coal marketing deal with Chinese Co

* Signs pact to jointly sell 1 million tons coal in China in
2012
* Says agreement expected to generate sales of $150 mln
Dec 5 L&L Energy Inc, a
U.S.-based company with coal mining and distribution businesses
in China, said its subsidiary signed an agreement with China
Chengtong Metal Corporation (CCMC) to jointly sell one million
tons of coal in China during 2012.
L&L Energy, which was founded in 1995 and operates in Yunnan
and Guizhou provinces in southwest China, said the sale pact is
expected to generate $150 million in revenues, at $150 per ton
coal price.
DaXing-L&L (Guizhou) Coal Inc, a subsidiary of L&L Energy,
and China Chengtong Metal Tianjin Company, a subsidiary of state
owned CCMC, will jointly source and sell coal in China, L&L
Energy said in a statement.
Shares of Seattle-based L&L Energy closed at $2.97 on Friday
on Nasdaq.