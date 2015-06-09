MOVES-Lloyds names Adrian White as commercial banking COO

BRIEF-United flights grounded nationwide amid computer system issue; international flights unaffected - CNBC
* United flights grounded nationwide amid computer system issue; international flights unaffected - CNBC
June 9 Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking, a unit of Lloyds Banking Group Plc, appointed Adrian White as its chief operating officer.
He succeeds Karin Cook, who was appointed interim group director, operations last month.
White, who will report to Andrew Bester, group director of Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking, was previously managing director and head of SME banking, and he will be succeeded in that role by Gareth Oakley.
Oakley will report to Tim Hinton, managing director, mid-markets and SME banking. (Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* United flights grounded nationwide amid computer system issue; international flights unaffected - CNBC
TOKYO, Jan 23 The dollar slipped and Asian shares were on the defensive on Monday as worries about President Donald Trump's protectionist policies outweighed optimism that he will follow through on promises of tax cuts and other stimulus.
* Proposes to conduct international offering of US$150 million aggregate principal amount of its 7.25% senior notes due 2021