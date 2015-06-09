MOVES-Lloyds names Adrian White as commercial banking COO

June 9 Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking, a unit of Lloyds Banking Group Plc, appointed Adrian White as its chief operating officer.

He succeeds Karin Cook, who was appointed interim group director, operations last month.

White, who will report to Andrew Bester, group director of Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking, was previously managing director and head of SME banking, and he will be succeeded in that role by Gareth Oakley.

Oakley will report to Tim Hinton, managing director, mid-markets and SME banking. (Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)