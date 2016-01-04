MOVES-Lloyds Bank Commercial hires Geoffrey Spence

Jan 4 Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking appointed
Infrastructure UK CEO Geoffrey Spence as its global head of
infrastructure, resources and energy.
Spence will join the commercial banking division of Lloyds
Banking Group Plc in March.
Spence, to be based in London, will succeed Lloyds veteran
and global head of natural resources David Boran, who will
retire in May after 40 years at the company.
The bank also appointed head of infrastructure and energy
Guillaume Fleuti to the position of managing director, head of
corporate debt capital markets.
(Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru)