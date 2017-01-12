MOVES-Lloyds Bank North America appoints CEO

Jan 12 Lloyds Bank said Andy Schaeffer would
replace Mark Grant as chief executive of its North America
business, effective Feb. 1.
Schaeffer joined Lloyds Bank North America in July 2014 and
was made head of North America markets a year later. He has 25
years of experience in the banking industry.
Grant, as previously announced, will return to London as CEO
designate of the Group's Non-Ring-Fenced Bank alongside his
responsibilities for Lloyds Bank's operations in Asia, Europe
and North America.
(Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru)