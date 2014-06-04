BRIEF-Lloyds Bank says to sell a portfolio of loans for 352 mln stg

BRIEF-Lombard Medical CEO Simon Hubbert steps down
* Simon Hubbert has stepped down from his position as CEO on April 18
June 4 Lloyds Banking Group :
* Sale of portfolio of UK commercial real estate loans to Promontoria Holding 109 B.V
* Sale for a cash consideration of 352 mln stg Further company coverage:
* Volcanic enters into option agreement to acquire second gold property in Guinea
* Hitgen and Pfizer enter research collaboration and license agreement to build and screen novel dna-encoded libraries