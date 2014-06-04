版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 6月 5日 星期四 06:27 BJT

BRIEF-Lloyds Bank says to sell a portfolio of loans for 352 mln stg

June 4 Lloyds Banking Group :

* Sale of portfolio of UK commercial real estate loans to Promontoria Holding 109 B.V

* Sale for a cash consideration of 352 mln stg Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐