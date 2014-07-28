版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 7月 28日 星期一 21:55 BJT

BoE's Carney says Lloyds actions may be criminal conduct

LONDON, July 28 The governor of the Bank of England has stated that manipulation of fees for a taxpayer-backed lending scheme by Lloyds Banking Group could lead to criminal action against those involved.

"Such manipulation is highly reprehensible, clearly unlawful and may amount to criminal conduct on the part of the individuals involved," Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said in July 15 letter to Lloyds Chairman Norman Blackwell.

Blackwell replied in a July 16 letter, saying the bank shared the Governor's concerns.

"This was truly shocking conduct, undertaken when the bank was on a lifeline of public support," he said. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham, editing by Huw Jones)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐