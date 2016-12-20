Lloyds to buy MBNA from Bank of America for 1.9 bln pounds

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON Dec 20 Lloyds Banking Group said on Tuesday it had agreed to buy UK consumer credit card business MBNA from a unit of Bank of America for 1.9 billion pounds ($2.35 billion) in cash.
The deal, which is expected to close in the first half of 2017, includes around 800 million pounds of acquired equity and assumes 240 million pounds for future PPI claims, Lloyd's said in a statement.
The British lender said it would fund the deal through organic capital generation, which would use up around 80 basis points of common equity tier 1 capital.
Despite that, the bank said it remained confident of being able to deliver a progressive and sustainable ordinary dividend in 2016.
MBNA, which made after-tax profits of 123 million pounds in the first half of 2016, would add 650 million pounds a year to group revenues, Lloyd's said, adding it expected to make cost savings of around 100 million pounds. ($1 = 0.8073 pounds) (Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by John Geddie)
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.