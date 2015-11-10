版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 11月 10日 星期二 22:16 BJT

MOVES-Lloyds Bank hires Corne Maljaars as relationship director

Nov 10 The commercial banking division of Lloyds Banking Group Plc has named Corne Maljaars as relationship director for its global corporates team in Amsterdam.

He joins from ING Group NV, where he worked for five years as a relationship director for Dutch technology, media and telecommunications' customers.

Maljaars will report to Erik van den Brink, head of Lloyds' commercial banking, Netherlands. (Reporting by Rachel Chitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐