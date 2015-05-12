MOVES-Lloyds Bank strengthens US financial institutions team

May 12 Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking, unit of
Lloyds Banking Group Plc, appointed Michael Zentz and
Yomi Akinyemi to its U.S. financial institutions team in New
York.
Zentz joins as senior vice president, specializing in banks.
Prior to joining Lloyds Bank, Zentz was a trader at CRT Capital
Group and had also worked with UBS Group AG for eight
years.
Akinyemi recently joined the North America team as vice
president specializing in funds. He joins from the London office
where he has held a number of roles in funds, transaction
execution and industrials. Prior to joining Lloyds Bank Akinyemi
spent four years at Barclays Plc.
Lloyds Bank also promoted Seb Kafetz as head of North
American insurance coverage from senior vice president in the US
financial institutions insurance team.
