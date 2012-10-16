Shipping loans a problem for shrinking banks

* Lloyds sells shipping loan portfolio for half face value
By Jonathan Saul and Steve Slater
LONDON, Oct 16 Lloyds Banking Group has
taken a near 50 percent loss on a portfolio of shipping loans as
it struggles to reduce its $12 billion exposure to an industry
from which banks across Europe are increasingly anxious to
extricate themselves.
A four-year slump in shipping, one of the worst on record,
and pressure to shrink bloated loan books have forced banks to
abandon or scale down lending to the sector.
Lloyds has sold a $750 million portfolio of shipping loans
to U.S. private equity firm Oaktree Capital, people familiar
with the matter said. The portfolio was sold at a discount
of 45-50 percent, sources said. Lloyds declined to comment on
the sale of the portfolio or the price realised.
"Originally they had their portfolio up for sale, about $2
billion worth of it, and they were looking for a number close to
90 cents in the dollar," one shipping trade source said.
Lloyds is one of several European banks trying to slash
their shipping loans as they cut their balance sheets to become
less risky, and tougher regulations require them to hold more
capital, making loans less profitable.
"With economies in a poor state, profit for banks, if there
is any, is lousy and does not represent any return on capital,"
said Joep Gorgels, head of transportation West Europe at ABN
AMRO.
Lloyds, Royal Bank of Scotland and Germany's
Commerzbank have been ordered to shrink substantially
as a cost of being rescued during the financial crisis. Those
three banks alone held about $60 billion of shipping loans - and
they are proving one of the most problematic areas.
Lloyds, 40 percent owned by the UK taxpayer, has not
regularly detailed its shipping market exposure, but it stood at
8 billion pounds at the end of June, not much reduced from
before the crisis.
The bank has been more successful in axing other assets - it
has cut those not central to its business to 118 billion pounds
from 300 billion. It wants to get this to under 70 billion
pounds in 2014, hence the pressure to sell more shipping loans.
Its loans stem from both Lloyds and Bank of Scotland, the
troubled corporate lending arm of HBOS that Lloyds bought in
2009.
Shipping sources said part of the Lloyds book bought by
Oaktree contained some loans related to General Maritime Corp.,
an oil tanker operator that filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
protection last November after falling victim to tanker
oversupply and soaring fuel costs.
General Maritime emerged from bankruptcy in May with the
help of Oaktree, which invested about $175 million and converted
a $200 million loan into equity, leaving it owning 98 percent of
the firm.
PERFECT STORM?
Shipping companies ordered large numbers of new vessels
between 2007 and 2009, when freight rates hit record highs, and
the extra capacity arrived just as Europe's recession was
deepening other economies were slowing, sending rates tumbling.
New global syndicated lending to the shipping sector was
$4.1 billion in the third quarter, down 61 percent from $10.7
billion in the corresponding quarter of 2008, Thomson Reuters
LPC data shows.
Norway's DNB Bank was the top ship finance lender
in the third quarter with about $800 million in pro rata
commitments from syndicated loans. BNP Paribas, ING
, Nordea Bank and Citigroup followed, the
data shows.
"We believe it is a good and profitable sector in the long
term," Michael Rasmussen, Nordea's head of retail and Danish
operations, told Reuters last week.
Lloyds was last part of a syndicated loan in 2008, excluding
bilateral loans, and in July it said the outlook for ship
finance was challenging.
A bank spokesman said its overall shrinking of assets was
ahead of market expectations, with 76 billion pounds of assets
cut in 2011 and the first half of this year.
RBS, 83 percent owned by the UK taxpayer, still has about an
$18 billion exposure to shipping, with about $6 billion of that
in its non-core portfolio to be sold or run down, both slightly
down from the start of the year.
But RBS said in its half-year results that credit quality in
the portfolio has deteriorated this year due to the oversupply
of vessels, lower asset prices and lower charter rates.
Germany's Commerzbank, 25 percent state-owned, has been told
to cut its balance sheet to less than 600 billion euros, from
more than 1 trillion in 2009, and has got it down to 673 billion
euros. At the end of last year it still had 21 billion euros of
shipping exposure, including 18 billion of ship finance, down a
modest 4 billion euros in two years.