Lloyds investors fret over CEO's future and who could replace him

* CEO in spotlight after expenses allegations in UK press
* Bank board says CEO has full support, is committed to job
* Investors worry about Lloyds morale, tough times ahead
By Sinead Cruise and Andrew MacAskill
LONDON, Aug 11 Top investors in Lloyds Banking
Group are concerned that chief executive Antonio
Horta-Osório might leave the bank sooner than anticipated
following press scrutiny of his private life and want its board
to start looking for his successor.
After a stellar 2015, which saw Lloyds swing back to profit,
restore dividends and millions of British government shares sold
to private owners, 2016 has been less auspicious for the
Portuguese banker, who took the top job five years ago.
Britain's vote to leave the European Union in June and the
Bank of England base rate cut that followed has put Lloyds'
ambitious profit and dividend targets under strain, and cast
fresh doubts about when the government might be able to recoup
the last of the taxpayer cash used in its 2008 bailout.
Then on Wednesday, Lloyds was forced to defend
Horta-Osório's expenses after The Sun newspaper, published by
Rupert Murdoch's News Corp, carried a front-page story
alleging the married chief executive ran up a 3,826 pound
($4,962) hotel bill while spending time with another woman.
The intense scrutiny of his private life has led some
investors to fear Horta-Osório could quit before the task of
restructuring Britain's biggest mortgage lender is complete.
"It is definitely something the board should be thinking
hard about," one of the bank's top 20 shareholders said, who
declined to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter.
"It's a concern allied to the fact that the job for next
couple of years is going to be harder than he thought now."
Lloyds said its chairman Norman Blackwell had reviewed the
allegations and was satisfied Horta-Osório had paid his own
personal expenses while attending a Singapore conference.
"Antonio has the full confidence and backing of the Board in
his role as Chief Executive, and he remains committed to the
bank and delivering on its strategic ambitions," a spokeswoman
said in a statement on Thursday. Horta-Osório was unavailable
for comment, the spokeswoman said.
The tabloid story follows disappointing corporate headlines
for Lloyds after it announced a further 3,000 cuts from its
75,000-strong workforce and plans to close 200 branches by the
end of next year. It is already part-way through culling 9,000
jobs and has closed nearly 100 branches so far in 2016.
Its shares have tumbled by almost 25 percent this year and
it now faces millions of pounds of unexpected compensation
payouts linked to its role in Britain's payment protection
insurance scandal after a claims deadline extension.
Lloyds said last month that Britain's financial watchdog was
also investigating how it treated customers who had difficulty
repaying mortgages.
BENCH PRESSED
Lloyds was quick to reassure staff that Horta-Osório hadn't
broken any rules and was committed to the bank, an internal memo
distributed on Wednesday said.
"To have people dig into your private life like that has
been a source of enormous embarrassment," a second shareholder
said, adding "whether that is enough to drive him out, I don't
know. One would hope that he would get on with the job".
A senior source at the bank told Reuters that succession
planning for all senior Lloyds executives was a regular board
agenda item and has been handled diligently for some time.
However, shareholders remain concerned about the
bench-strength of the Lloyds executive team and several who
spoke to Reuters called on the board to review its options
without delay.
"There's not been an obvious internal successor since Alison
Brittain left to run Whitbread," one of the shareholders said.
And investment managers who have met with senior Lloyds
staff in recent weeks say they have seen a slump in morale since
the Brexit vote, which forced the government to postpone selling
its remaining Lloyds shares.
"I got the impression that people were feeling pretty good
about things pre the referendum, seeing the prospect of getting
the government stake cleared, but that was derailed," a source
at another of the bank's 20 largest investors said.
Market, regulatory and compliance pressures have compounded
share price woes and a poor public image of bankers since the
financial crisis, making it tough to find bank CEO applicants.
"I don't see being the CEO of a UK focused bank - or any
bank for that matter - as that attractive at the moment."
($1 = 0.7711 pounds)
