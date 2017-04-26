Lloyds says ex-judge Linda Dobbs to review its handling of fraud case

LONDON, April 26 Lloyds Banking Group
on Wednesday said it had appointed retired high court judge
Linda Dobbs to review its own handling of a fraud at the Reading
branch of its HBOS unit for which six people were jailed earlier
this year.
Dobbs will be tasked with assessing whether the bank
properly investigated the fraud and reported it to authorities,
following the acquisition of HBOS by Lloyds in January 2009
through to the conclusion of the criminal trial this year.
Lloyds also announced the timetable for a 100 million pound
($128.20 million) scheme to compensate victims of the fraud, in
which bankers siphoned off cash from companies that were HBOS
clients.
Lloyds said will begin making compensation offers from late
May onwards, and anticipates that all affected will have such an
offer by the end of June at the latest.
($1 = 0.7800 pounds)
(Reporting By Lawrence White; editing by Simon Jessop)