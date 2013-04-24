Lloyds UK branches sale to Co-op collapses -sources

| LONDON, April 24
LONDON, April 24 The planned sale of more than
600 UK bank branches by Lloyds Banking Group to the
Co-Operative Group has fallen through, people familiar with the
matter said.
Confirmation of the collapse of the deal is expected to come
on Wednesday morning, the sources said.
The deal has long been in danger, and is likely to leave
Lloyds' most likely option as a flotation of the branches some
time in 2014. European regulators have demanded Lloyds sell the
branches as a cost of taking a state bailout.