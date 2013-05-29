UK's Lloyds sells private banking business to Swiss UBP

European shares helped by oil stocks, Citi upgrade; eyes on Syngenta- For more see the LiveMarkets blog
LONDON May 29 Part-nationalised British bank Lloyds said on Wednesday it would sell its international private banking business to Switzerland's Union Bancaire Privee (UBP) as it looks to shore up its capital position.
Lloyds said it will receive 100 million pounds ($150 million) in cash for the business. It will get around 65 million pounds initially with the rest deferred and payable in the two years following the deal.
The business has assets under management worth 7.2 billion pounds.
Lloyds, which is 39 percent owned by the British taxpayer, also said it had decided to withdraw from South Africa. The bank is slimming down and focusing on lending to British households and businesses.
April 5 JAB Holdings, the owner of Caribou Coffee and Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, said on Wednesday it would buy U.S. bakery chain Panera Bread Co for $7.16 billion, excluding debt, as it expands its coffee and breakfast empire.
SYDNEY, April 5 Global miner Glencore on Wednesday declared force majeure on coal shipments from the cyclone-hit Bowen Basin in Australia, after the storm damaged railway lines, disrupting delivery to ports.