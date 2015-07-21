Lloyds to set out dividend plan ahead of planned retail sale

LONDON, July 21 Lloyds is expected to
set out its future dividend plans, including how and when it
might return surplus capital to shareholders next week, making
the stock more attractive ahead of a planned sale to private
investors, industry sources said.
The state-backed lender has said it intends to hand
shareholders at least half its sustainable earnings in the
medium term, bringing it into line with British rivals HSBC
and Barclays.
The bank is expected to say how it plans to meet that target
alongside its first-half results on July 31 and detail plans to
return any surplus capital to shareholders either through
one-off dividends or share buy-backs, the sources said.
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham, editing by Sinead Cruise)