Lloyds to set out dividend plan ahead of planned retail sale

LONDON, July 21 Lloyds is expected to set out its future dividend plans, including how and when it might return surplus capital to shareholders next week, making the stock more attractive ahead of a planned sale to private investors, industry sources said.

The state-backed lender has said it intends to hand shareholders at least half its sustainable earnings in the medium term, bringing it into line with British rivals HSBC and Barclays.

The bank is expected to say how it plans to meet that target alongside its first-half results on July 31 and detail plans to return any surplus capital to shareholders either through one-off dividends or share buy-backs, the sources said. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham, editing by Sinead Cruise)