Lloyds Bank starts internal forex trading review

BRIEF-Shenzhen Stock Exchange's unit, Euronext and Sina sign MOU
* Shenzhen stock exchange's information unit, Euronext and Sina sign MOU to jointly develop internet big data, cross-border index products - Shenzhen stock exchange
LONDON Nov 6 The UK's Lloyds Banking Group said it has opened an internal probe into its own currency trading after regulators started investigating possible manipulation in the market.
"We are aware that a number of regulatory and enforcement authorities are investigating foreign exchange trading and, as a result, we believe it is prudent to review our own foreign exchange trading over recent years and have commenced such a review," the bank said in a statement on Wednesday.
It said it would report anything it finds to the relevant authorities and assist them as requested.
Several banks, including Barclays and UBS , have said they were cooperating with regulators investigating possible manipulation.
At this stage, Lloyds is not part of the investigation, a person familiar with the matter said.
April 11 LeEco has scrapped a planned $2 billion acquisition of U.S. consumer electronics company Vizio due to regulatory issues, a fresh setback to the cash-strapped Chinese conglomerate's expansion drive.
LONDON, April 11 Emerging stocks slipped to three-week lows and were set for their longest losing streak of the year as tensions stemming from Syria and North Korea kept investors away from riskier assets, although Russia's rouble firmed off recent lows.