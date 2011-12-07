Lone Star, Lloyds near deal for 1 bln stg debt-source

LONDON Dec 7 U.S. private equity firm
Lone Star is the preferred bidder for Lloyds Banking Group's
1 billion pounds ($1.6 billion) Project Royal portfolio
of UK commercial property debt, one source familiar with the
matter said.
A deal between Lloyds and Lone Star has yet to be signed,
the source told Reuters on condition of anonymity.
Lone Star's bid was backed by about 300 million pounds of
senior debt from Royal Bank of Canada and Citigroup
, the source said.
The Project Royal portfolio comprised about 1 billion pounds
of debt secured against commercial property worth about 700
million pounds, the source said.
If the deal does go ahead, it will mark a further step in
Lloyds' ongoing efforts to reduce the 23.6 billion pounds of
troubled loans held within its corporate real estate business
support unit.
Lone Star and Lloyds declined to comment.
No other details were immediately available.
Earlier on Wednesday, real estate data provider CoStar
reported that Lone Star had beaten rival bidders Cerberus
and Colony Capital.