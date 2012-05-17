Lloyds suspends traders in Libor investigation

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Feb 19
DUBAI, Feb 19 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
EDINBURGH May 17 Lloyds Banking Group chairman Winfried Bischoff said the bank has suspended two derivatives traders following an investigation into possible interest rate manipulation.
"We have suspended two traders. As part of the enquiries they've been asked not to come to work," Bischoff told reporters after the bank's annual shareholder meeting.
"A number of banks have been asked to provide information into Libor setting and we've done so. We're not the only ones. It's a precautionary measure at this stage."
Lloyds has refused to name the traders.
Sources have said banks such as JP Morgan, Deutsche Bank, RBS and inter-dealer broker ICAP have already seen staff either leave or be fired as regulators around the world investigate allegations that banks have colluded on setting Libor rates.
Feb 18 A fire broke out after an explosion on Saturday at a California oil refinery that local residents had planned to protest against later in the day due to concerns over pollution and past accidents.
GUAYAQUIL/QUITO, Feb 18 A former oil minister's accusations that Ecuador's leftist government is involved in graft at state-run Petroecuador is raising the ire of voters as the ruling party seeks to extend its 10-year hold on power in a presidential election on Sunday.