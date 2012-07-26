Lloyds' position in Libor probe to be clear in 6mths

| LONDON, July 26
LONDON, July 26 Lloyds Banking Group
said its situation as part of a global investigation into the
Libor interest rate rigging scandal will become "very clear" in
the next six months.
Lloyds on Thursday said it had received subpoenas from
government agencies investigating Libor, dragging it deeper into
a global probe, which has rocked rival Barclays after
it was fined for manipulating rates.
"The situation will be clarified quickly. It will be made
very clear in the next six months," Antonio Horta-Osorio, Lloyds
chief executive, told reporters after its half-year results.
His bank had not fired anyone after an internal
investigation into the matter, he said.