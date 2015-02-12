版本:
MOVES-Lloyds Bank names Lucy Barton director in financial markets

Feb 12 Lloyds Banking Group Plc's commercial banking unit appointed Lucy Barton as a director in its financial markets business.

Barton joins Lloyds bank wealth & foreign exchange team from Investec Plc, where she was responsible for private client foreign exchange sales.

Barton beaun her career at Lloyds Bank in 2009 and spent four years in retail structured products and private client sales teams. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru)
