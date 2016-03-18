MOVES-Lloyd's of London appoints Shankar Garigiparthy India country manager

BRIEF-KELT EXPLORATION PLANS TO SPEND $144.6 MLN ON CAPITAL PROJECTS IN 2017
* IS FORECASTING FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS FOR 2017 TO BE APPROXIMATELY $128.0 MILLION
March 18 Insurance market operator Lloyd's of London Ltd appointed Shankar Garigiparthy country manager for India.
Garigiparthy, who has 23 years of experience in financial services industry, was previously regional compliance manager at Lloyd's, based in Singapore. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 The U.S. International Trade Commission said on Wednesday it had launched on investigation into whether Fujifilm Holdings Corp was violating patents which Sony Corp holds for certain magnetic tape cartridges.
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 U.S. regulators sued Navient Corp on Wednesday, accusing the largest U.S. student loan servicer of "systematically and illegally failing borrowers at every stage of repayment."