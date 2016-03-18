版本:
MOVES-Lloyd's of London appoints Shankar Garigiparthy India country manager

March 18 Insurance market operator Lloyd's of London Ltd appointed Shankar Garigiparthy country manager for India.

Garigiparthy, who has 23 years of experience in financial services industry, was previously regional compliance manager at Lloyd's, based in Singapore. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)

