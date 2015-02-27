版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 2月 27日 星期五 15:17 BJT

BRIEF-UK says to get at least 100 mln stg from Lloyds payout

LONDON Feb 27 Uk finance ministry says taxpayers will get at least another 100 mln stg from lloyds dividend Uk finance ministry says proceeds from lloyds dividend will be used to reduce national debt (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)
