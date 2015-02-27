BRIEF-UK says to get at least 100 mln stg from Lloyds payout

BRIEF-Rignet files for mixed shelf of up to $200 million
* In addition, selling stockholder may offer up to 4.8 million shares of co's common stock Source text (http://bit.ly/2q3Xi14) Further company coverage:
LONDON Feb 27 Uk finance ministry says taxpayers will get at least another 100 mln stg from lloyds dividend Uk finance ministry says proceeds from lloyds dividend will be used to reduce national debt (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)
* Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. announces quarter ended March 31, 2017 financial results
* Nuvo Pharmaceuticals total Q1 revenue for three months ended March 31, 2017 was $7.0 million compared to $7.8 million for three months ended march 31, 2016