British bank Lloyds posts nine-month loss

LONDON Nov 8 Lloyds , the
part-nationalised British bank that has been hit by its chief
executive's temporary absence due to health issues, reported a
nine-month loss and said it may have to put back some financial
targets due to the economic turmoil.
Lloyds, which is some 40-percent owned by the British
government after a state bailout during the 2008 credit crisis,
said it made a nine-month loss of 3.86 billion pounds ($6.2
billion), with its earnings hit by lower banking margins and
higher funding costs.
Lloyds said last week that 47-year old Chief Executive
Antonio Horta-Osorio had fallen ill and was taking a break,
leaving a potential power vacuum at the top of Britain's biggest
retail bank.
($1 = 0.624 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by David Holmes)