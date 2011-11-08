British bank Lloyds posts nine-month loss

LONDON Nov 8 Lloyds , the part-nationalised British bank that has been hit by its chief executive's temporary absence due to health issues, reported a nine-month loss and said it may have to put back some financial targets due to the economic turmoil.

Lloyds, which is some 40-percent owned by the British government after a state bailout during the 2008 credit crisis, said it made a nine-month loss of 3.86 billion pounds ($6.2 billion), with its earnings hit by lower banking margins and higher funding costs.

Lloyds said last week that 47-year old Chief Executive Antonio Horta-Osorio had fallen ill and was taking a break, leaving a potential power vacuum at the top of Britain's biggest retail bank. ($1 = 0.624 British Pounds) (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by David Holmes)