Lloyds Bank says it would support Conservative share sale plan

LONDON, April 20 Lloyds Banking Group
said it would support plans by Britain's Conservative party to
sell shares in the bank to private retail investors if they win
May's general election.
Finance minister George Osborne said on Sunday that he
intends to sell billions of pounds of government shares in
Lloyds to small investors if the Conservatives win.
"The sale of the stake is clearly a matter for the
government. We will support the government in whatever way is
required in due course," a Lloyds spokesman said.
