UPDATE 1-Lloyds says would support Conservative share sale plan

By Matt Scuffham

LONDON, April 20 Lloyds Banking Group said it would support plans by Britain's Conservative party to sell shares in the bank to private retail investors if they win May's general election.

Finance minister George Osborne said on Sunday that he intends to sell billions of pounds of government shares in Lloyds to small investors if the Conservatives win.

"The sale of the stake is clearly a matter for the government. We will support the government in whatever way is required in due course," a Lloyds spokesman said.

Lloyds would need to prepare a prospectus to help market any sale of shares to retail investors. The bank made preparations for such a sale last year before the government shelved the plans because of a decline in the bank's share price.

Since then, Lloyds has announced its first dividend since a 20 billion pound ($29.9 billion) government rescue, making the stock easier to market to retail investors.

The government has so far sold almost half of the 43 percent stake it was left with following the bailout. So far, all of the sales have been to institutions such as pension funds and insurers.

The Conservatives said investors would be able to buy between 250 pounds and 10,000 pounds of Lloyds shares, with priority going to orders of up to 1,000 pounds.

Shares will be sold at a 5 percent discount to market value, and investors who hold their shares for a year would receive an extra 10 percent, up to a value of 200 pounds.

