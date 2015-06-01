UPDATE 3-UK plans 1980s-style sale of Lloyds shares to Britons

* Trading plan extended until the end of year
* Retail sale set to be biggest privatisation since 1980s
* Sales could enable full government exit in next year
* Retail sale could take place in March next year
* UK has cut stake to under 19 percent from 41 percent
By Matt Scuffham
LONDON, June 1 Britain will launch a sale of
shares in Lloyds to private retail investors in the
next 12 months in what is expected to be the biggest
privatisation since Margaret Thatcher's government sold off
assets in the 1980s.
It has also extended a facility enabling it to sell more
shares in the bank to financial institutions as it disposes of
its remaining stake of less than 19 percent in the bailed-out
lender, worth about 12 billion pounds ($18 billion).
As well as raising money for the state, the 1980s sales
aimed to encourage ordinary Britons to invest in companies, an
aspiration shared by the current Conservative government.
Thatcher's Conservative government sold 3.9 billion pounds
of shares in British Telecom and 5.6 billion pounds worth of
British Gas shares in deals that gave many Britons their first
taste of the stock market.
Lloyds was bailed out at a cost to taxpayers of 20 billion
pounds during the 2007-9 financial crisis, leaving the
government initially holding a 41 percent stake in the bank.
UK Financial Investments (UKFI), which manages the
government's stakes in bailed-out banks, has extended a 'trading
plan' that allows Morgan Stanley to sell Lloyds shares
beyond its current June 30 deadline until the end of the year.
It has so far raised 3.5 billion pounds through the plan
since it was launched last December, bringing the total raised
from the sale of Lloyds shares to 10.5 billion pounds.
"WINDOW OF OPPORTUNITY"
Shares have been sold through the plan at an average of more
than 80 pence, well above the government's average 73.6 pence
buy-in price. Lloyds shares traded 1.3 percent higher at 88.95
pence at 0830 GMT.
"We're determined to get on with the job of returning Lloyds
to private ownership," said Finance Minister George Osborne.
"That's why I'm extending the plan for six months so that we
can make even more progress in returning money to the taxpayer
and paying down the national debt."
UKFI is expected to offer retail investors the chance to
participate in an offer of several billion pounds worth of
Lloyds shares which, in addition to the shares sold through the
trading plan, could enable a full exit in the next year.
Osborne said during last month's election campaign that
retail investors would be able to buy between 250 pounds and
10,000 pounds of Lloyds shares. Priority would go to orders of
up to 1,000 pounds to enable as many investors as possible to
participate.
Industry sources say a possible 'window of opportunity' for
the Lloyds sale would be next March, after Lloyds publishes its
results for the 2015 financial year.
Financial institutions, such as pension funds and insurers,
would be likely to be offered the chance to buy the shares along
with retail investors at a discount to the market price.
Retail investors may be offered an additional discount along
with other incentives such as bonus shares if they hold on to
their stakes for more than a year.
Under its Portuguese Chief Executive Antonio Horta-Osorio
Lloyds has returned to profit, enabling it to pay its first
dividend for six-and-a-half years earlier this year.
($1 = 0.6552 pounds)
